John J. Hannon, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home, Monday morning, Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. He was 81.

Born in Quincy and raised in Randolph, he was the son of the late John T. and Doris (Wright) Hannon. John was a graduate of Randolph High School, and later went on to earn his associate's degree from UMass-Lowell, and bachelor's degree in Engineering from Northeastern University.

John served in the Army National Guard, rising through the ranks to Brigadier General, and was the chief engineer for the Waterways Division of MA DEP. He was a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Club, and honorary lifetime member of the Old Colony Yacht Club.

He was a great mentor to his children and the many that worked for him and he enjoyed helping and guiding others to successful careers.

John was the beloved husband of 39 years of the late Kathleen A. (Roper) Hannon; and the devoted father of John Hannon of Salem, N.H., Jed Hannon and his wife Jamie of Scituate and Jennifer and her husband Michael Turcotte of Duxbury. He was the brother of Dorothy Pozerski of Brockton; and is survived by four loving grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, on Friday, June 7, at 10 o'clock (parking for those attending the Mass is available in the funeral home parking lot at 785 Hancock St.). Inurnment will follow in Milton Cemetery. There are no visiting hours.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

