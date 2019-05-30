Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
1031 No. Main St
Randolph, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Audette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Audette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Audette Obituary
John J. Audette, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019, at the age of 89. Born and raised in Boston, John graduated from Hyde Park High School. He was a machine repairman for Westinghouse Electric, in the Sturtevant Division, where he worked for 38 years. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, John will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. John was the husband of the late Phyliss (Rizzi) Audette and the loving companion of Rosemarie Carlino of Braintree. Loving father of Robert G. Audette of NC and Donna Audette of Attleboro. Brother of the late Rita Callahan and Kay Williams. Dear grandfather of Colin and Christopher Audette and Jessica and Jordan Schneider. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernadette Church, 1031 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Bernadette Church, 1028 No. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
Download Now