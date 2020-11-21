John J. "Johnny" Benson of Braintree, died November 18, 2020, at the age of 92. John was a lifelong resident of Braintree. He was the founding owner of John J. Benson, Inc. (Benson's Garage) in North Weymouth. For 56 years he worked as a mechanic, helping those in need and making many friends along the way. His generosity reached far beyond his business. He was devoted to his faith and he believed that giving back was his mission. He was an usher at St. Joseph's Parish in Quincy and longtime member of the Holy Name Society. He was elected their Man of the Year for his philanthropic work. John was also a co-founder of the South Shore Men's Catholic Retreat which is still active today. As a veteran, John found many ways to support other veterans. Most notably was his instrumental role in the building of the Korean War Memorial in Jackson Square, Weymouth. John was a family man. He was a devoted husband of 67 years to the late Barbara (Delaney) Benson, who was also his partner in business. He was the proud father of Barbara Wuestefeld and husband Skip of Rockland, John J. "Jackie" Benson Jr. of Weymouth, and Leslie Belcher and husband Ken of Braintree. He was the doting grandfather to Thomas Wuestefeld, Kerrie Vernava, Jason Wuestefeld, Michael Wuestefeld, Lindsay Hulke, Kyle Belcher and Destanie Cripps-Benson. He was the loving great-grandfather to 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. John was brother to the late Mary McDonald, Rita Arneson, David Benson and survived by sister Pat Kenny of Hingham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Quincy and burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in memory of John may be made to the St. Joseph's Holy Name Society, 550 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com
