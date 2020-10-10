1/1
John J. Blaauw
John Jacobson Blaauw, age 71, passed away surrounded by his loving family after a heroic 10 year battle with cancer. John was born in Lebanon, N.H., to Cornelius Blaauw and Jean (O'Brien) McDonald. At a young age, he moved to Whitman, with his mother and sister. He attended Whitman Hanson High School (1967). John was a resident of Pembroke for 37 years before retiring to Sagamore Beach. He joined the Army National Guard 181st Infantry in Whitman. John was a proud member of the Local 264 Machinist Union in Boston for 49 years. He retired October 2001 as an Outside Machinist from the MBTA. He was predeceased by his father, mother, grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Walter O'Brien, and father-in-law, Cedric Taylor. John was the beloved husband of 49 years to his wife, Susan (Taylor) Blaauw. He was a loving father to Amy Blaauw Santos and Pieter Blaauw and wife Jennifer. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, Brenda, Jonathon, Brendan and Ava Grace, and his great-grandsons, Andrew and Damien. Spending time with his grandchildren was his greatest joy. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 12. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
