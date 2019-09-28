Home

John Joseph "Jack" Brodeur, of Canton, formerly of Dorchester and Plymouth, passed away on September 24, 2019, at the age of 86, surrounded by his loving family. Jack is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Virginia "Ginny" (Redington) Brodeur. Visiting hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., Monday, September 30, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street, Dorchester. For complete notice visit www.roachepushard.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 28, 2019
