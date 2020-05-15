|
Father John J. Byrnes of St. Thomas Monastery at Villanova University died on May 8, 2020, at age 94. Born March 20, 1926, to the late Thomas N. Byrnes and Mary (McGill) Byrnes of Quincy, he was the brother of the late Thomas N. Byrnes Jr., Esq., Mary A. Curran, Claire Fahy, and survived by his sister, Susan E. Strazzulla of Squantum, and brother, Paul J. Byrnes of Palm Desert, Calif. Father John was a product of the Quincy Public School System graduating from North Quincy High School in 1943. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corp becoming a Gunner during the war. After the war and receiving an honorable discharge, he chose to enter the Augustinian Order of the Priesthood and entered the Seminary at Villanova University. He later studied at the Catholic University in Washington, D.C. receiving 2 master's degrees, one in Geography and one in Education. He was ordained at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on June 4, 1955. From 1956-1965 Father taught geography, history, and religion at Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, Deleware County, Pa. He then taught religious studies at Villanova University where he was also the Dean of Students from 1965-1970. Father Byrnes was a pastor at several different parishes from 1978 and during the 1980s, including St. Lawrence O'Toole in Lawrence, St. Nicholas Tolentine in the Bronx and St. Augustine in Lawrence. He was also the pastor at St. Nicholas Tolentine in South Philadelphia for many years until he went to retire in the Monastery at Villanova. He founded three pro-life groups and was devoted to the Blessed Mother Mary organizing many pilgrimages to Medjugorjie often bringing medical supplies for refugees of the war. Father John spent many summers while visiting his family in his native Quincy offering daily and Sunday Mass in his childhood parish, Sacred Heart in North Quincy. He was an Irish Catholic priest in every manner during his 65 years in the priesthood. He shared his quick wit and breadth of knowledge with his 26 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2020