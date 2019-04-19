John J. Cirino, of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Sunday morning April 14, 2019, he was 90. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Samuel Cirino and Sadie (Megna). He was a graduate of Dorchester High School. John went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for many years in sales in the Garment industry, which provided opportunities for him to travel throughout the New England States, as well as to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands. John was a longtime member of MAC; Mens Apparel Club. John was the beloved husband of 62 years of Ann M. (Cappello) Cirino of Quincy, and the devoted father of Joanne Lucier and her husband Rick of Brockton, and Dianne Cirino of Quincy. He was the brother of late Maryann E. Cannata, and the loving grandpa of Josh Lucier and his wife Kelly of Huntsville, Vt., JJ Lucier and his wife Kate, and Joey Lucier and his companion Hailey, all of Taunton. John was the proud big grandpa of Nico, Paxton, and Bode Lucier. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral Home, followed by burial in St. Michaels Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Johns memory to the American Parkinsons Disease Assoc., 72 East Concord St. - C3, Boston, MA 02118. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary