Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:30 PM
John J. Colclough, 82, of Brockton, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was the husband of Sharon M. (Wolfenden) Colclough; and father of John. J. "Jack" Colclough Jr., Jeffrey P. Colclough and Christopher L. Colclough. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Saturday, June 29, from 2-5:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 21, 2019
