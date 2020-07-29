John J. Collins died July 9, 2020, in Fountain Valley, Calif. Originally from Milton, Mass., he resided in California for the past 46 years. He attended Archbishop Williams High School and graduated from Northeastern University. John served as president of the Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the Board of Directors for over 20 community organizations and corporations. He served seven terms as Mayor of Fountain Valley. John was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Kelly), and survived by his three children, Bill, Robert and Karen, five grandchildren and two sisters, Maureen Giulian from Pennsylvania and Kathleen Caccamo from Milton, Mass.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store