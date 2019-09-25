|
John J. "Jack" Crowley, of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, at the age of 75. Born in Boston, Jack graduated from Dorchester High School. John proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he worked for over 35 years as an iron worker in Local 7. Jack had many passions, however, spending time with his family and friends is what brought him the most joy. A devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather, Jack will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Jack was the husband of the late Maureen (Norris) Crowley; loving father of Kerry Burke and her husband Michael of So. Easton, Dennis Crowley and his wife Julie of Bridgewater and Kevin Crowley and his wife Heather of West Bridgewater; devoted brother of Margaret O'Brien of Centerville; dear "Grandpa" and "Papa" to William, Meaghan, Daniel, Brendan, Ceighlyn, Shannon, McAdam and Finnegan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, September 26, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contribution may be made in his name to Cops for Kids with Cancer, Inc., PO Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.carwtrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019