Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Agatha Church
432 Adams Street
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Good
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Good Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Good Jr. Obituary
John J. Good Jr., of Milton, passed away April 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (Sullivan) Good, he was the brother of Pat, Anne and the late Edward and Robert; loving father of Carol and husband Chris Dolan, Brian, Richard and wife Cheryl, Thomas, Grace, Gerald, Christina and the late John and Diane. John is survived by his 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Paul. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Monday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Sunday 1-5 p.m. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 450, Burlington, MA 01803.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now