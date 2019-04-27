|
|
John J. Good Jr., of Milton, passed away April 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (Sullivan) Good, he was the brother of Pat, Anne and the late Edward and Robert; loving father of Carol and husband Chris Dolan, Brian, Richard and wife Cheryl, Thomas, Grace, Gerald, Christina and the late John and Diane. John is survived by his 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Paul. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Monday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Sunday 1-5 p.m. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 450, Burlington, MA 01803.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019