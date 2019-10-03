Home

Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:45 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Gifford Street
Falmouth, MA
1942 - 2019
John J. Guiliano Obituary
John J. Guiliano, 77, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. John was born in Boston, a son of the late Francis and Margaret Giuliano. For several years, he was a volunteer firefighter in Pembroke; he worked for Bradlees Warehouse in Braintree for 25 years; as a custodian for Sandwich Public Schools for 10 years; and for 10 years he worked as groundskeeper and custodian for St. Patrick Church. John loved gardening. He was a talented craftsman and most of all he gave of himself, not only to others but for his family as well. He truly enjoyed making birdhouses for Christmas gifts for his grandchildrens teachers. John is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Frances (Gosselin) Guiliano; children, Mark Guiliano of Falmouth, Amy Bruce and her husband Edward of Falmouth, and Brian Guiliano and his wife Tara of Falmouth; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Johns family on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth, from 4 until 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Gifford Street, Falmouth. To remember John in a special way, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Wings for Falmouth Families, PO Box 843, Falmouth, MA 02541. For online guest book and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019
