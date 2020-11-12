1/1
John J. Hickey
John J. Hickey, 72, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, passed away November 9, 2020. Beloved husband and companion of 55 years to Rose M. (Simontacchi) Hickey. Devoted father of Ryan J. Hickey and his wife Samantha of Plympton and Jenna Rose Hickey of Weymouth. Brother of the late James P. Hickey, PFC, and Chris Hickey Silcox and her husband Robert of Weymouth. Beloved grandfather of Harmony Rose Hickey and Lia Marie Hickey. Nephew of Robert Silcox Jr. and cousin of Charlene (Byrnes) Manion. Also survived by many cousins. A son of the late John and Carol (Byrnes) Hickey, John was raised in Quincy and was a 1967 graduate of Quincy High School. He was a longtime member of UA Local 537 Pipefitters Union, where he recently received his 50-year member pin. John was a life member of South Shore Yacht Club and a former member of Cyril P. Morrisette Post of the American Legion. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, and spending time at his vacation home in Bridgton, Maine, but his favorite times were those spent in the company of his loving family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation which will be held in St. Mary's Church, 392 Hanover St., Hanover, on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9:30-11 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment details are private. Assisting the family is Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 12, 2020
Rose and family I am so sorry for your loss. He was a great man, friend
and a pleasure to know. He will be missed by many
Debbie Caldwell Connell
Friend
