Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agatha's Church
Milton, MA
Resources
John J. Landers Jr. Obituary
John J. "Jim" Landers Jr. of Milton, July 13, 2019. Beloved husband to, Ann (Horgan) Landers in their 59th year of marriage. Devoted father of Suzanne Landers Zavatsky and her husband S.J. and Katherine Landers Keyes and her husband James all of Milton and John Landers and his wife Kathleen of Hyde Park Adoring grandfather of Michelle Landers of Quincy, Adrah Landers of Hyde Park, Aidan Keyes and Alexandra Zavatsky, both of Milton. Brother of the late Carole Landers Leet, and Thomas E. Landers. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha's Church, Milton, Thursday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Jim's memory may be sent to Office for Institutional Advancement, Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com for further information.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 15, 2019
