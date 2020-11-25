Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family



Jack was born in Norwood, March 21, 1947, son of the late John J. and Patricia M. (McNamara) Lanzoni. He was a graduate of Norwood High School and went on to graduate from Boston University School of Management and then to Suffolk University with his M.B.A. He grew up in Norwood and raised his family in Medway where he enjoyed his time as an active member of the Medway Lions Club.

Jack worked for Westinghouse where he was the VP of Supply Chain and was regarded internationally as an expert in his field. He was respected by his fellow colleagues and often served as a professional mentor. After his retirement from Westinghouse he went on to teach business classes at Dean College.

Jack lived in Plymouth with his wife and their kitties for the past 14 years.

He enjoyed weekly visits with his good friends having breakfast, sailing, playing golf and having New England Patriots watch parties. Jack's greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons reading, playing Pokemon and many other adventures.

He is also survived by two daughters, Marci Lanzoni and her spouse Janis of Franklin, Jessica Lanzoni and her cat Llama of Plymouth, and his cherished grandsons, Jack and Dylan Lanzoni of Franklin. He leaves behind 6 siblings, Patricia Lanzoni of Norwood, Barbara Lanzoni of Norwood, Kathy Shalkowski of R.I., Joannie Lanzoni-Fusco of Norwood, Janet Michalos of Norwood and Richard Lanzoni of PA, and many loved nieces and nephews.

To know Jack was to love him. He was a true gentleman whose presence was always calm, cool and collected. His kindness for everyone will always be remembered.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visiting Hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Monday, November 30, from 4-7 pm. Cremation will be in Vine Hills Crematory, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamami Trail, Ste. 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.

Online condolences may be made at

PLYMOUTH - John J. "Jack" Lanzoni Jr. of Plymouth, better known as "Papa", died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Saturday evening, November 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Jane E. (Blumenthal) Lanzoni.Jack was born in Norwood, March 21, 1947, son of the late John J. and Patricia M. (McNamara) Lanzoni. He was a graduate of Norwood High School and went on to graduate from Boston University School of Management and then to Suffolk University with his M.B.A. He grew up in Norwood and raised his family in Medway where he enjoyed his time as an active member of the Medway Lions Club.Jack worked for Westinghouse where he was the VP of Supply Chain and was regarded internationally as an expert in his field. He was respected by his fellow colleagues and often served as a professional mentor. After his retirement from Westinghouse he went on to teach business classes at Dean College.Jack lived in Plymouth with his wife and their kitties for the past 14 years.He enjoyed weekly visits with his good friends having breakfast, sailing, playing golf and having New England Patriots watch parties. Jack's greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons reading, playing Pokemon and many other adventures.He is also survived by two daughters, Marci Lanzoni and her spouse Janis of Franklin, Jessica Lanzoni and her cat Llama of Plymouth, and his cherished grandsons, Jack and Dylan Lanzoni of Franklin. He leaves behind 6 siblings, Patricia Lanzoni of Norwood, Barbara Lanzoni of Norwood, Kathy Shalkowski of R.I., Joannie Lanzoni-Fusco of Norwood, Janet Michalos of Norwood and Richard Lanzoni of PA, and many loved nieces and nephews.To know Jack was to love him. He was a true gentleman whose presence was always calm, cool and collected. His kindness for everyone will always be remembered.Relatives and friends are invited to the Visiting Hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Monday, November 30, from 4-7 pm. Cremation will be in Vine Hills Crematory, Plymouth.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamami Trail, Ste. 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store