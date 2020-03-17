|
John J. Marini of Scituate passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. John was the beloved husband of the late Anita (Faulkner) Marini; loving father of Joanna Marini of Boca Raton, FL, Jeff Marini and his wife Linda of Scituate, Lisa LeBlanc and her husband Paul of Ayer, Andrea Murphy of North Conway, NH, and Laurie Roberts and her husband Gordon of Boston. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brock Marini and his wife Lindsey of Cranston, RI, Casey Marini and his wife Megan of Merrimack, Meaghan Murphy and her husband Pilat of North Conway, NH, and Brendan Murphy and his partner Kelly of Brownfield, ME. John also was blessed with 3 great-grandchildren, Carter, Luke and Reece Marini. John is survived by many wonderful and caring friends for which the family will be forever grateful. John was a War World II Army veteran. He served as an Italian interpreter and was honorably discharged in 1945 after 4 years of service. John attended Bentley College and studied accounting, which was his career throughout his entire working life. He retired from work at the age of 83, commuting from Scituate to Boston right up to his last working day. John lived in Winter Haven, FL, for one year and held a position as maitre'd on The Empress Lily at Disney World where he was able to share his love for meeting people and hearing their stories. John had many interests including meeting people, music, traveling, and reading. He had the amazing opportunity to spend several months in Italy, living with a family and attending courses at the age of 75. He also loved animals, and was lucky to have shared his life with his dog companions Maggie and Smoky. Above all his family was his greatest accomplishment and his pride and joy. They are blessed to have had John on this earth for 98 years. He is now at eternal peace with their mother. Services are private and a celebration of life will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in John's name to the Scituate Animal Shelter. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 17, 2020