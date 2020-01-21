Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. O'Brien Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. O'Brien Jr. Obituary
John J. OBrien Jr., 91, passed away on January 15, 2020. He was Dad and Papa. He has now joined the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Claire O'Brien. He was the loving father of Debra O'Brien and husband Stephen Lavache of Pembroke, Steven O'Brien and wife Deborah of Marshfield and Donna Kane of Hanson. He was the devoted grandfather of Tina, Jimmy, Liselle and Kevin; great-grandfather of Callie, Tommy, Maya, Hayden and Claire. He was very proud of his service in the U.S. Navy on the USS Burdo at the end of World War II. He will be deeply missed by all. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., on Friday, January 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to s of New England or New England Home for Little Wanderers.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -