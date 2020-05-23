|
John Joseph OConnor Jr. (Jack), 74, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Greene, NY on May 18, 2020. Formerly of Rockland and Dorchester. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps including a tour of duty in Vietnam, a son of Dorchester, MA, and a virtuoso of inappropriate language, which will now be carried on for generations. After nearly 40 years working in Boston as a delivery fleet mechanic for Sunbeam Bread, he retired to upstate New York where he was able to continue his lifelong quest of repairing everything in existence with tie-wraps and duct tape, adopting misfit pets, and earning the adoration of his growing brood of nearby grandchildren. He was and is a beloved husband, father of four, stepfather of two, grandfather of five, and great-grandfather of one. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Angelina (Solimine) OConnor, sister Carol Ann (OConnor) Murphy, and by his first wife and the mother of his children, Christine (DeLeo) OConnor. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Charlene (Allen) OConnor; children Angela (OConnor) Golden, Mary OConnor, Sean OConnor, and Tom OConnor; stepchildren Ilse Allen and Jessiy Dickinson; grandchildren Alexandra, Emily, and Nathan Parker, and Jessica and Edward Golden; and great-grandson Walker Howe. A small private family service will be held at Jacks request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at www.aspca.org, or to the Greene EMS Squad, the largely volunteer team that made sure Jack could spend his final days at home with family. Donations for the Greene EMS Squad can either be mailed directly to 30 Birdsall St, Greene, NY 13778, or can be sent via Venmo or Zelle to Tom OConnor at [email protected], who will send the donation on your behalf. Sign the guestbook at www.hefuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020