John "Jack" Joseph Oatway sadly passed away on Dec 18, 2019, at age 77, after a brief stay in a hospital in Tarpon Springs, Fla. He leaves his wife of 57 years, Mary (Sullivan) Oatway; his son, Jon and his wife Cheryl; his grandson, Michael and his wife Ashley, and their son, Mackintyre. He also leaves behind nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. John was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Boston, to Henry and Helen (Daley) Oatway. He now rests with his parents, his brothers, Richard and Al, and his sisters, Jean and Maureen. Jack grew up in Roslindale and had lived in Rockland and Tarpon Springs, Fla. Jack loved his jobs at Rockland Middle School and the Rockland Golf Course. He loved playing golf, which he excelled at. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards and movie nights with his wife. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor, loved sports, and was a Patriots fan and a die hard Yankees fan. A funeral Mass will be held on Jan. 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 403 Union St., Rockland, followed by a celebration of life at the Rockland Golf Course, 276 Plain St., Rockland.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 11, 2020