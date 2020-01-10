The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anns Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Squires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Squires

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Squires Obituary
John J. "Jack" Squires of Squantum, originally Dorchester, died January 8, 2020. Jack loved his family, including his many cats. He loved to spend time down the Cape, up at Annisquam and in Squantum on the water. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox, playing cards, and was an avid reader. Jack graduated from Boston State College and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from the Boston Police Department where he worked as a firearms instructor. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Beloved husband of the late Ilene R. (Joyce) Squires. Devoted father of Rachel M. Bloom and her husband Brian, Deborah A. Squires, and Rebecca M. Squires McCulley and her husband Chris, all of Squantum. Loving brother of Richard Squires of Pembroke and the late Elizabeth Stella. Cherished grandad of Miranda, Erin, Emily, and Zoey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now