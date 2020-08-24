1/
John J. Zubrycki
John J. Zubrycki, age 73, entered into eternal life on August 21, 2020 after a brief illness. John grew up in Belgium and settled in Dorchester in 1959 and has lived in Weymouth for 43 years. He was an Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. Mr. Zubrycki was a ramp service agent for Delta Airlines at Logan Airport for 32 years. He also was a life member of the Weymouth Lodge of Elks. Beloved husband of 49 years to Elizabeth A. (Bradbury) Zubrycki. Devoted father of Matthew and his wife Deirdre of Keller, Texas and Danielle Morgan and her husband Eric of Pembroke. Cherished brother of Roman Zubrycki and his wife Linda of Holbrook and Christine Schultz and her husband Michael of Lexington. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Hannah, Kara, Jack, and Ava. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Clancy|Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St, Weymouth on Tuesday, August 25th from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Private Funeral Service will be held in the funeral Home on Wednesday, August 26th at 10 am. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, East Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
