John K. Gallagher, Jr. "Jack", passed away on April 30 2020. Son of the late John and Emma Gallagher. Beloved husband of Geri for 47 years; cherished father of Jay Gallagher and his wife Maria of Scituate; grandfather to Mia, Jillian and Gavin Gallagher; brother of Ed Gallagher of Dorchester and the late Judi DiTunno; brother-in-law of Dede and Frank Tramontozzi of West Roxbury, Chrissie Anastas and her fiance Adrian Aleman of Dorchester, and the late Peter and Jani Anastas of Quincy. He was born and raised in Dorchester and moved to Braintree where he was a proud resident for 44 years. Jack was an entrepreneur who owned stores, limo and catering businesses, and even a hot air balloon business, throughout his life. He enjoyed trips to casinos and was an avid gardener. Per his request, there will be no visiting hours, only private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the "Trustees of Reservations" for online donations, www.thetrustees.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 5, 2020