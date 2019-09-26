Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Panagia Greek Orthodox Church
811 Jerusalem Road
Cohasset, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Panagia Greek Orthodox Church
811 Jerusalem Road
Cohasset, MA
View Map
John Koutsoumbos Obituary
John Koutsoumbos, age 83, of Springfield, formerly of Scituate, born in Kastoreion Sparta, Greece, passed away September 23, 2019. He was the loving husband of 61 years to Mary Farina Koutsoumbos; son of the late Charles and Helen Koutsoumbos; beloved father to Helen Bellas of Hingham, Portia Koutsoumbos of Vernon, Conn., and Dean Koutsoumbos of Vernon, Conn.; cherished grandfather to Portia Lee and Peter; and great-grandfather to Eilee and Keira. John will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Antonia, Stavroula, Katina; many nieces and nephews; as well as son-in-law, John Bellas. He was the brother of the late Portia Bakes. John came to America in the 1950s, where he went on to own many businesses, starting with Mona Lisa Beauty Salon, Town Pizza in Scituate, and Anthony's Pizza and Restaurant in Vernon, Conn. He was one of the original founders of the Panagia Greek Orthodox Church in Cohasset. John and Mary were involved in real estate endeavors which gave them the privilege to visit their home in Greece. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at Panagia Greek Orthodox Church, 811 Jerusalem Road, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Panagia Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 26, 2019
