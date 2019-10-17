Home

Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
John L. Dingee Obituary
John L. Dingee, of Sandwich, formerly of Braintree, passed away on October 14, 2019, after a tremendously brave fight with glioblastoma, at the age of 48. Born in Boston, John grew up in Braintree and graduated from Braintree High School, Class of 1989. He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Colby College in Maine and then received his law degree from Suffolk University. John worked for 7 years for the Bristol County DA's office. He then opened his own practice in Taunton where he practiced criminal defense. He was considered a great lawyer by his peers. He was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement award by the Bristol County Bar Assoc. and Governor Bakers office. In his free time, John enjoyed reading, spending time with friends at Naukabout Brewery in Mashpee and traveling, most recently he visited Ireland this summer. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on all the Boston sports teams. A devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, colleague and friend, John will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. John was the beloved husband of Kelli Sarrett Moors; loving father of Cian, Ronan, Connor, Samantha and Eva Dingee, all of Freetown and Lee and Lance Moors of Sandwich; much loved son of Lee and Linda (Ruby) Dingee of Braintree; devoted and sarcastic brother of Scott Dingee and his wife Elizabeth of Braintree; devoted uncle of Keegan, Braden, MacKenna and Kincade Dingee; loving nephew of Renee Devine and her late husband Sean and Rhonda Ruby and her late husband John. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend memorial visiting hours on Friday, October 18, from 3-7 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. Burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O.Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, [email protected] On behalf of John's family, they would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff and people at the Dana Farber Hospital in Boston and Weymouth, Beacon Hospice of Cape Cod and the Bourne Manor Nursing Home. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 17, 2019
