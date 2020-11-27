1/
John L. Forbes
John L. (Jack) Forbes of Quincy, formerly of Woburn, died November 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nora Theresa Forbes. Son of the late John J. and Ethel Forbes. Devoted father of John and wife Cindy of East Boston, William and wife Susan of Methuen, Peter and wife Kathleen of Braintree, Ann Sullivan and husband Duane, Mary Gallotto and husband Mario, Paul and wife Susie, Joan and husband Jim, Terry Free and husband Mark, all of Quincy, and Michael of East Boston. Brother of the late Joan Logue and husband Joe of Orono, ME and brother in law of Peggy and Sally Donohoe. Jack is also survived by 34 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Jack was a US Army veteran who served in the Korean War and was a lifetime member of The Disabled American Veterans. He was also a graduate of the University of Missouri and received his Masters Degree from the BU School of Social Work He began his career as a Group Worker at Denison House in Dorchester eventually becoming Executive Director. He was also Executive Director of the East Boston Social Centers for many years. He was well respected in both communities and was a role model and mentor to countless young men and women. Many of them are currently active in community service today. Jack ended his working career as a lead investigator for The Massachusetts Treasury, Abandoned Property Division. He was a wonderful, caring father and Papa. Jack was loved by many. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jacks memory can be made to Quincy Catholic Academy, 370 Hancock Street, North Quincy, MA 02171, or The Jack and Terry Forbes Scholarship Fund, 104 Byron St., East Boston, MA 02128. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Jack's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or video message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 27, 2020.
