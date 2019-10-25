|
John L. Griffith, Jr., 94, of Yarmouth, formerly of Braintree passed away peacefully on Cape Cod surrounded by his loving family on October 22, 2019. John was the beloved husband of the late Myrna Rae (Davis) for 57 years before her passing on September 30, 2004. He was the loving father of John C. Griffith and his wife Linda (Cummings) of Hanson, Mona K. (Griffith) Solmonte and her husband Robert of South Yarmouth, Mark S. Griffith and his wife Jacqui (Gornowicz) of Ozark, MO, Mary K. (Griffith) Goes and her husband John Needham of Buzzards Bay, Gemma (Griffith) Mueller and her husband Robert of Sanford, FL and William C. Griffith and his wife Kathleen (Bond) of Fallston, MD. In addition, he leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. John was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 11, 1925 and was raised in Clarksburg, West Virginia where he graduated from Washington Irving High School as an all-star football and basketball player in 1942. As a boy, John spent his summer son the Griffith farm in Sheridan, Indiana where some of his fondest memories were raising his grandfathers hogs, Betsey and Josephine. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in November 1943 and was assigned to the Pacific Theatre in May 1944. He participated in the capture and defense of the Tinian and Mariana Islands. John was honorably discharged in August of 1945. Returning to Clarksburg where he met Myrna in July 1948, they were married in September of the same year, making their home in Clarksburg until 1965. They moved the family to Braintree spending the next 47 years there. John served the Town of Braintree as Director in the Incinerator and later for the State Department of Environmental Management as a civil engineer retiring in 1992. Johns passion was teaching beginning his career as an adjunct professor at Northeastern University in 1967 where he spent 45 years before retiring in 2012. In those 45 years he had touched so many students lives as well as his colleagues. Creating friendships that last a lifetime, his teachings will live on forever in our memories and hearts. In his last years he has supported the veterans and coaching the young that they too will not be forgotten for their duty, and to mind the gate with honor. Semper Fi. A graveside memorial service will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 AM. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccg funeralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019