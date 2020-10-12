JL

I really can't pin down when I 1rst met JL but I"m sure It had to do with high school football.In 1975 Jl gave me a job.I spent almost every day with him.that year.Though the job didn't pay much I was a thousand times richer for his friendship.We became lifelong friends.JL loved people and he found a conduit in sports.He only wanted to help the kids in Scituate to realize the potential that everyone has but does't know it.He didn't care if you were Ro

dger Clemmons or Gale Sayers,he just wanted to help you become the best you you could be.He was so humble and

unassuming it only added to his legend.He loved people and gave everything to Scituate .He loved Scituate so much he never wanted to be anywhere else.JL could do anything,he could have gone anywhere and become rich.It was a privledge to have known you!Scituate has lost it's favorite son and New England has lost a King.The likes of JL will never be seen again in our lifetime.I hope you are playing ball in paradise!

Jeff Couden

Friend