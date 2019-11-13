Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Agatha Church
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Woods Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Woods Jr. Obituary
John L. Woods Jr. of Rockland, formerly a longtime resident of Milton and Hull, passed away November 11, 2019, at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury. Born in Boston, he was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School and Boston College Carroll School of Management, Class of 1955. He was a veteran of the United States Army CIC during the Korean War. John worked as an accountant for General Motors, Kendall Co., New England Medical Center, Cabot, Cabot & Forbes in Boston, Leasing Services, Inc., and for Gerrity Lumber in Newton before retiring. After retiring, he worked as a cashier for Stop & Shop in Cohasset for 15 years. He was also a longtime volunteer at Cohasset Consignment (Sea Chest) and former president of the Intercollegiate Club of Boston. He was the beloved brother of Kathleen Conway of W. Hartford, CT, Rosemary Sullivan of Scituate and the late Joan Lentini and honorary family member Carol (Mahon) Norton; beloved son of the late John L. Sr. and Helen V. (Porter) Woods. Also survived by 23 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. John was a friend of Bill for 30 years. Relatives and friends invited to attend a funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Friday morning at 9. Visiting hours omitted. Burial in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. For guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -