John L. Woods Jr. of Rockland, formerly a longtime resident of Milton and Hull, passed away November 11, 2019, at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury. Born in Boston, he was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School and Boston College Carroll School of Management, Class of 1955. He was a veteran of the United States Army CIC during the Korean War. John worked as an accountant for General Motors, Kendall Co., New England Medical Center, Cabot, Cabot & Forbes in Boston, Leasing Services, Inc., and for Gerrity Lumber in Newton before retiring. After retiring, he worked as a cashier for Stop & Shop in Cohasset for 15 years. He was also a longtime volunteer at Cohasset Consignment (Sea Chest) and former president of the Intercollegiate Club of Boston. He was the beloved brother of Kathleen Conway of W. Hartford, CT, Rosemary Sullivan of Scituate and the late Joan Lentini and honorary family member Carol (Mahon) Norton; beloved son of the late John L. Sr. and Helen V. (Porter) Woods. Also survived by 23 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. John was a friend of Bill for 30 years. Relatives and friends invited to attend a funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Friday morning at 9. Visiting hours omitted. Burial in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. For guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019