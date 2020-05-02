|
John M. Balzarini, 56 of Hanover, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He grew up in Milford where he played hockey and football. He was also an avid bodybuilder in his younger days. John was hardworking from an early age: he began his career on the back of a garbage truck, quickly making his way up to Sales Manager and setting numerous sales records on the way. Later, he made his mark on the landscaping sector as a Vice President of a leading corporate maintenance company. His career then came full circle when he returned to the waste industry as a Sales Director. Outside of work, he was a passionate Boston sports fan and was intricately involved in Hanover Youth Sports as his children grew. He was thoughtful, dedicated, and "all in" on whatever he was involved in. He was a devoted husband, adoring father, and loving son, and his generosity touched everyone who knew him. A true gentleman, John always took the time to enjoy life. He had a love for fast cars, a passion for helping others succeed, and a charming sense of humor. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met and will be immensely missed. John is survived by his wife Kelley, children Tiana and Tyler, and a constant companion Angelo. He will be forever remembered by his mother Miriam, brother Mike and his wife Judy, as well as his 2 nieces and his nephew. A memorial service will be held at a later date when social restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greyhound and Friends, 167 Saddle Hill Road, Hopkinton, MA 01748. To sign John's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020