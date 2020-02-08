|
|
John M. Blanchard, 93, formerly of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Gladys (Esposito) Blanchard "Mrs. B". John was raised in Braintree with his 7 siblings Frank, Bea, Vincent, Meg, Mary, Bert and, Jane. John attended school at Sacred Heart in Weymouth where he was a lifelong parishioner. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1944 until the end of World War II. He was later employed by Channel 7 in Boston for over 30 years as an HVAC mechanic in the maintenance department while operating Blanchard Refrigeration with his son Michael. John was an early board member of the Idlewell Neighborhood Association where he raised his family and enjoyed good times with friends and neighbors, until moving into assisted living at the Inn at Silver Lake in Kingston a few years ago. John and Gladys enjoyed their vacation home in Madison, NH where they spent most weekends enjoying the outdoors of NH with their family and friends of Madison Shores. John was an avid skier and had a passion for mechanics. He could fix anything and enjoyed helping others. He was a dog lover and always had his best friend by his side. He will be missed by his all who knew him. He was the devoted father of Debra Fisher and the late Jeff Fisher of Naples, FL, his daughter Holly Almquist and her husband Scott of Duxbury, his son, Jay and his wife Sharon of Hingham and his daughter-in-law Joanne of Weymouth. John was predeceased by his son Micheal of Weymouth and his daughter Shelly Paradiso of Rochester, NH. He was a loving grandfather to Leann, Molly, Brett, Madison, Joey, Jack, Michael, Jenna and Catherine and great-grandfather to Everett and Emerson. He was beloved Uncle Junie to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital) South Weymouth. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the spring at Village Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2020