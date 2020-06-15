John Mosher Cahill M.D., 95, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 with family at his side. Fondly know as Jack or Mosh, he was born on January 2, 1925, in Boston, Massachusetts, the 2nd son of Harry P. and Anne Ryan Cahill of Brookline. Jack was predeceased by his brother Philip H.R. Cahill in 2017. Jack attended Boston College High School (1941), and the College of the Holy Cross (1945). He attended Tufts Medical School (1948) under the Navy's V12 Medical Corp program and began his training at Boston City Hospital with the 3rd Surgical Service. During his training, the Korean War began and he was stationed in a military hospital in Osaka, Japan. After discharge from the Navy, he then enlisted with the Army and continued with his medical training. While chief surgical resident at Bridgeport Hospital in Connecticut he met a beautiful young nurse, Corinne Savoie Haines. He and Corinne married on September 6, 1958 and settled in Cohasset where they raised their five children. Jack established his academic general surgery career at Boston City Hospital and Boston University School of Medicine. He also maintained a private surgical practice at South Shore Hospital and Carney Hospital. After retiring from the practice of surgery, Jack chose to work for many more years in hospital utilization at Boston Medical Center and finally retired at age 86. He was a member of the American College of Surgeons, New England Surgical Society, and Boston Surgical Society. He was also a member of the Holy Cross Club of Boston and the Clover Club of Boston. Jack was an active congregant at Saint Anthony's Parish in Cohasset, serving as a lector, alter server, and CCD teacher. Yearly family ski trips to Waterville Valley were the source of many happy memories. He was a lifelong member of Hatherly Country Club and took great pleasure in the many get-togethers at HCC with his family and friends during his final years. Jack is survived by Corinne, his loving wife of 60 years and their five children Susan Cahill and her husband Frank Bailey of Wayland; John Christopher Cahill and his wife Robin of Marshfield; Harry Stuart Cahill of Cohasset; Leslie Cahill and her husband Mark Prashker of Savannah, Ga.; Steven Cahill and his wife Stephanie of Newton; and, his five wonderful grandchildren: Matthew and Michael Bailey; and Remy, Ella and Alexandra Cahill. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in Connecticut, Vermont, Florida, and California. Due to COVID-19 the funeral Mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Dr. and Mrs. Harry P. Cahill scholarship fund at the College of the Holy Cross, 1 College Street, Worcester, Mass. 01610 or to the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank all the staff of the Visiting Angels of Marshfield who provided him with years of respectful and kind care that allowed Dad to remain at home. The support of the Norwell VNA and Hospice will always be remembered. To share a remembrance, visit https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/John-Cahill 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.