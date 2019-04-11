John M. Kearney, age 81, of Weymouth, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. John was born in his beloved city of Brooklyn, N.Y., before moving to Weymouth in 1977. He loved the ocean, from Rockaway to Provincetown. He was a jazz and classical music enthusiast, as well as an avid photographer. Over 42 years at St. Francis Xavier Parish, he enjoyed singing with his good friends in the parish folk group, and was a founding member of the Genesian Players, a parish theater group. John enjoyed all his friends at the Weymouth Club, "breaking shoes" and exercising his jaw more than anything. He also owned his own business and was loved and respected by colleagues and employees alike. Survived by his loving wife Marge, devoted partner of 50 years, and their three children, Colleen Salvaggio (husband Frank) of Kingston, J. Scott Kearney (wife Jennifer) of Coventry, CT, and Daniel Kearney of Weymouth. He also adored his grandchildren, Joseph and Mia Salvaggio and Braden and Caleb Kearney. John was the brother of Thomas Kearney (wife Sharon), Gerard Kearney (wife Marie), Mary Gaylor (husband Ed) and Joanne O'Connell (husband Robert) and the late James Kearney (wife Catherine). He was the lucky brother-in-law of Sister Mildred Schubert, SCH of Flushing, N.Y., beloved twin sister of Marge. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who enjoyed sharing experiences with their Uncle John. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for John on Friday, April 12 from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) S. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home for a celebration of Johns life on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass which will take place at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your own favorite charity in John's name. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary