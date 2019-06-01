John M. McManus of Holbrook, formerly of Weymouth, died May 29, 2019.

John was born in Boston, to the late John McManus and Viola Barron.

He had an illustrious career for 35 years at Richmond Hardware, where he had made many lifelong friends.

He had been involved in a multitude of sports both as a participant and a fan his entire life and left his family before his beloved Boston Bruins could win another Stanley Cup. He treasured spending any time with all of his family, both immediate and extended.

John is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Liuzza; his brothers, Richard McManus of Plymouth, Charles McManus and his wife Colleen of South Lawrence, Mark McManus and his wife Cheryl of Braintree; his sisters, Jeanne McManus-McKay and her husband Michael of Snowmass, Colo., Deborah McManus of Weymouth, and Mary (McManus) Trabucco and her husband Timothy of Abington; as well as his cherished nephew, Aidan McManus.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019