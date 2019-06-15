John Michael Wettergreen, of Hudson, N.H., died June 11, 2019. John adored his family, especially his children. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, boating, and camping. He worked as a supervisor for the MBTA for 23 years and also worked at EJ Electric. John was outgoing, funny, and hardworking. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was the loving son of Donald Wettergreen and his wife Sandra of Abington, Mass., and Maryellen Kelley and her husband Brian of Quincy, Mass.; husband of Kerri Wettergreen of Hudson; devoted father of Taylor, Ashley, Jake, all of Hudson, and the late Faith Wettergreen; loving brother of Maryellen Wettergreen of Kingston, N.H., Jason Wettergreen of North Chelmsford, Mass., Robert Wettergreen of Abington, Mass., and Daniel Wettergreen of Abington, Mass.; cherished uncle of Madison, Logan and other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, Mass. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy, Mass., at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary