John Jack McCarthy, age 86, of Braintree, formerly of Milton and West Roxbury, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne (Roland) McCarthy of West Roxbury. Devoted father of Dr. Francis and Joan McCarthy of Andover, Joan and Jack Mitchell of Westford, The Honorable Kathleen McCarthy Neyman and Steve Neyman of North Andover, John McCarthy of Braintree, Ellen and Donald Needham of Milton, and Paul and Andrea McCarthy of Westford. Loving grandfather to 19 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and brother of the late Barbara (McCarthy) Collins. Jack was a member of St. Sebastian Alumni Class of 1950, Boston College, Class of 1954, and Boston College Law School, Class of 1957. Jack was Captain in the U.S. Air Force 1957-1960. He returned to practice law as a partner at Warner & Stackpole and a partner at K&L Gates, LLP. Jack served as the chairman of the Carroll Center for the Blind and was committed to its mission of providing independence of the blind and visually impaired. He also devoted his time to his passions including, Upland Game and Trout Club of Norfolk, Beth Israel Deaconess-Milton Hospital, and many community initiatives. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary of the Hills Church, Saturday, January 11, at 10 a.m. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Friday from 4-8 p.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458 or www.carroll.org. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 9, 2020