John Messias Obituary
John Messias, 56, of Scituate, passed away December 23, 2019. He was the loving son to Harold and Alice Messias. Beloved brother to Harold, his wife Doraine of Colorado Springs, Karen Spinella, her husband Joe of Scituate and the late Steven Messias. He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns name may be made to Aspire Health Alliance 500 Victory Rd Quincy, MA 02171. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 27, 2019
