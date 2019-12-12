|
|
John "Jack" Murphy, age 77, of Weymouth passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on December 9, 2019. Jack was born and raised in Hyde Park. He attended Wentworth College prior to joining the Navy where he served two years active duty. After the Navy he married his wife, Beverly, and they settled in Weymouth where they have resided for 49 years. Jack worked for over 40 years in the in the HVAC industry and loved his time working with Solar Tech Corporation. After retirement in 2004 he travelled with his wife to destinations like Aruba, Rome, Bermuda, etc. Jack was a man of many talents and even more hobbies; he enjoyed casinos, cribbage, fishing, reading, gardening, and most especially his nights playing cards with his longtime friends. Jack was also active in the Knights of Columbus where he held a fourth degree, the Manomet Mystery Riders, and the Alpa 1's. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years Beverly Murphy (Richardi) of Weymouth, his loving children Michael Murphy and his wife Jessica of Plymouth and Stephen Murphy and his wife Laura of Pembroke, and his cherished grandchildren Colin, Noah, Kaia, Katelyn, Rachel, and Jack. He was also the brother-in-law of Paul Sullivan and his late wife Beth; brother-in-law of Virginia, Ralph, and the late Patsy Richardi; and the uncle of Jim, David, and John. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Jack on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. Saturday for a funeral service that will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alpha 1's at www.Alpha1.org. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 12, 2019