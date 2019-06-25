|
John O. Aucoin, of Marshfield, passed away on June 20, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Virginia A. "Ginny" (Camley) Aucoin; dear father of Linda Deveaux and her husband Wayne of Waltham, Maebeth Bradley and her husband John of Berlin, Nadine Tucci and her husband Patrick of Sterling, Dean McCarthy and his wife Debbie of North Heartland, Vt., Deborah Curtis and her husband Will of Plymouth, the late Stacey Naab, and the late Sue Ellen Rice. Predeceased by his brother Bobby Aucoin, he was the cherished grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. John graduated from Newton North High School in 1955 and proudly served three years in the US Navy. He was a lover of wildlife and enjoyed interacting with it when he could. He also loved spending time on his boat and his motorcycle and was an avid fisherman. John had a witty and sarcastic sense of humor and kept you on your toes. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. to St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Due to the flower restrictions at the National Cemetery, memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the of MA/NH, by mail to 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham MA 02452 or by visiting the website alz.org/manh. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 25, 2019