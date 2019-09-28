|
John Orcutt of Port Charlotte, Fla., and formerly of Hingham, Mass., passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 26, 2019, at the age of 86. Born July 12, 1933 to the late George and Mae (Dineen) Orcutt. In his early years, he served his country in the Korean conflict as a corporal in the U.S. Army. Jack married Liz Kelley, his sweety of 62 years, and they moved to Hingham, Mass., to raise their family. He proudly continued his service as a Hingham police officer for 36 years. He was the owner of R.H. Lortie Movers and an active member of the Hingham community, coaching Little League teams, and was president of the Blue Knights. He embraced the Brotherhood of Knights on many cross country and local motorcycle adventures. After retirement he moved to Florida in 1990. He continued to be active in his community. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Retired Law, the Gulf Cove Homeowners Association, volunteer at the veteran's hospital and the New England Club. His great joys in life were attending his grandkids activities and cheering them on. He was a perpetual prankster and loved a good laugh. Jack was predeceased by his wife, Liz, in 2017. He was the beloved Dad to John and Martha Orcutt of Colorado, Betsy Orcutt of Hingham, Mass., Ann Young of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Judy and Mark Shubert of Mass.; Umpie to Kelley, Molly, Amy, Austin, Mikayla and Michael; "GG" of Alexis, Rachel and Little Guy; brother of the late Bill Orcutt and brother to Gerri DeMeo. Laugh, enjoy life and Jack's legacy will live on. Celebration hours of Jack and Liz will be held at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow on Friday, October 11, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass., at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Jack's family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Hingham Police Association, 212 Central Street, Hingham, MA. For additional information and online guest book visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 28, 2019