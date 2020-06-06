John "Jack" P. Coveney Sr., age 87, passed peacefully into eternal life on May 29, 2020, in the presence of loving family. He was the beloved husband to the late Dorothy "Dottie" (Brackett) (Moynihan) Coveney. Devoted father of Linda Nagle and her husband Joseph of Weymouth, John Coveney Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Weymouth, Daniel Coveney of West Bridgewater, Catherine Nagle and her husband Stephen of Pembroke, Joseph and his wife Christina of South Weymouth, and Richard and his wife Karen of Halifax. Beloved brother of William Coveney of Reading, James Coveney of Phoenix, AZ, Janet Herlihy of Amherst, NH, Dianne Wentworth and her husband Russell of Rockland, and the late Sister Mary Therese Coveney, Order of Discalced Carmelites, Joseph Coveney, and Bertha Coveney. Mr. Coveney was predeceased by his loving parents, William and Bertha Coveney. He was the cherished "Grampie" to his 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Jack was born in North Quincy and was a proud longtime resident of Weymouth. Mr. Coveney was a Korean War era Army veteran. He played football for the 1st Cavalry Division while serving in Japan. Jack worked for New England Telephone and retired after 35 years of exemplary service. He was a member of the famed Weymouth High School "Gator Bowl" football team that traveled to Florida to win the "1950 Kiwanis Classic" in dominating fashion while earning two touchdowns in the victory. Jack played three seasons under the tutelage of the great Coach Harry Arlanson and excelled on the gridiron. He was the third brother in succession to hold down the varsity quarterback position before switching to halfback for the mighty "Maroons". He played on the undefeated teams of 1949 and 1950 while amassing a 22game unbeaten streak and winning the 1950 Class A Championship. Jack enjoyed all sports, especially coaching Babe Ruth Baseball in South Weymouth where he also served as Vice President. His wealth of high school sports knowledge was an asset while serving as a member of the Weymouth High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a longtime parishioner and communicant of Saint Francis Xavier Church in South Weymouth, Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth, and Saint Mary Parish in Randolph. He was an active supporter of the Carmelite Monastery in Danvers and was joyful to have experienced a pilgrimage to Jerusalem. The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire All American Assisted Living community of Hanson, especially Angela Parker and Krista Commesso, who provided outstanding additional care. Funeral arrangements facilitated by Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth. Private burial at Saint Mary Cemetery in Randolph. Memorial Mass to be held at future date. If desired, donations may be made in Jack's name to the Carmelite Monastery, 15 Mount Carmel Road, Danvers, MA 01923. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 6, 2020.