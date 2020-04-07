|
|
John Patrick Dignan of Weymouth died unexpectedly at his home on April 4, 2020. John grew up on House Rock Road in East Weymouth as the youngest of four brothers. He graduated from Weymouth Vocational Technical High School and spent over 30 years as a glazier with Local 1044. He was an incredibly hard worker who provided for and deeply loved his family, especially his two children. He was happiest on the golf course or on hot summer days spent by the ocean, grilling and listening to music with his friends and family. John will be remembered by all who knew him for his sense of humor, his contagious laugh and his willingness to always lend a hand to others. These qualities led him to find his way into many hearts. He is survived by his wife, Jill; and his children, Lindsay and Jack. He shared a lifelong bond with his loving brothers, Andrew, Thomas, and Matthew; and was a beloved brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to many in his extended family. He was the much loved son of the late John Edward Dignan and Janet A. Duncan Dignan. He will be greatly missed by the Dignan, Haley, Reddish and Sanders families, and by his many friends. Funeral services will be private to immediate family with a celebration of life to be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation in John's name to support our local healthcare heroes at South Shore Hospital, 55 Fogg Rd., Weymouth, MA 02190. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with John's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 7, 2020