Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Rockland, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Miller


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Miller Obituary
John P. "Buddy" Miller of Abington, age 71, passed July 1, 2019, after a battle with dementia. Son of the late Ellen F. Roach and Archibald McIsaac, he was the father of John Jr. and Melissa Miller of Abington and Lynn Miller of Quincy; Papa of John Paul Miller III; brother of Michael and Dorothy Miller of Abington, James and Kathleen McIsaac of Avon, Jeanne and Mark McCafferty of Kansas, and the late Robert and Thomas McIsaac; former husband of Stella (Antonakos). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a 1965 graduate of Boston Technical High School and 1970 graduate of Massasoit Community College. He spent the majority of his hard working career with the Boston Taxi system. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. John was very true to his Catholic faith. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 6, at 9 a.m. in Holy Family Church, Rockland. Interment will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. Visitation has been omitted. Arrangements by the Quealy & Son Funeral Home. Please sign our online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now