John P. "Jay" Miller Jr. of Abington, died July 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend of 16 years to Melissa (Shaw) Miller of Abington, he was the devoted Dada of John P. "JP" Miller III of Abington; loving son of Stella Miller of Quincy and the late John P. Miller; cherished brother of Lynn Miller of Quincy; adored son-in-law of Robin and Walter Shaw Jr. of Plymouth; caring brother-in-law of Alan Shaw and his wife Karen of Plymouth; proud uncle of Madison and Brendan Shaw both of Plymouth. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Jay graduated from Weymouth South High School, Class of 1988. He later attended Boston College before enlisting in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country. Jay received several awards for his dedication and service to the city of Brockton. Even through his sickness, Jay never missed a day at work. He was the former Executive Director for the Brockton Boys and Girls Club, worked for the YMCA and most recently was the Operations Director for Brockton Cable Access TV. Jay enjoyed sports and was an avid fan for the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. His greatest passion in life was his family, especially his son. Jay dominated life to the fullest and will be remembered for his positive energy, contagious laugh and smile that light up a room. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Bridget's Church, Abington, at 9 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jay may be made to John Paul Miller III Fidelity, 529 College Savings Plan, www.digital.fidelity.com. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 27, 2019