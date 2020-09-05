John Petze, 92, died April 17, 2020 at Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley due to COVID-19. He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Petze; son John and his wife Timothea; grandson Alexander Petze; nephews Ernie Oakes, Richard and Daniel Petze; a niece Donna Cranshaw; a cousin Gloria Hughes and her daughter Pam Pantermoller. John was a longtime resident of Norwell, where he served as selectman and had a thriving legal practice. He was a Mason and did volunteer work for the Shriners Hospital for Children
. John was born and raised in Weymouth with his 3 brothers, Hugo, Vincent and Tom and 2 sisters, Bettina and Lucy, all now deceased. John was an Army veteran. He was predeceased by his loving wife Mary Jane who passed in 2004. Mary served as town treasurer and was a longtime volunteer and chairwoman for the Council on Aging. They had moved to Nevada for health reasons when he retired from his law practice. Previously residing at the Heritage in Framingham, John was a much-loved resident who regularly lead events for other residents. A man of honor, integrity, peacefulness and love, he will be tremendously missed by all that knew him. A visitation for friends and family will be held in the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central Street (off Rt. 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell Center, MA. 02061 on September 19, 2020 from 9-11 am, followed by a funeral service in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell, MA. For the safety of all, social distancing, masks, and other COVID19 guidelines must be followed. At this difficult time, please visit Johns tribute page, https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/John-Petze
to share a remembrance or comfort. 781-659-2200