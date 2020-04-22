|
John Robert Dalessio went to his final reward on April 18, 2020. After a long illness, he died peacefully in his sleep at South Shore Hospital having had the consolation of visits from his wife and at the end, his daughter. John was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 18, 1946, the son of Daniel and Anna Dalessio, and was an avid fan of Gil Hodges who attended the same church that John did. John was a lifelong NY Mets fan. A quiet man, (although also known as a big tease). he was known by many as the man who knew more about sports than anyone they had ever met. His fondest memories are the many, many trips he made up and down the east coast to watch the Mets play. Having attended St. Francis College in Brooklyn, he worked for Guardian Life Insurance in Manhattan, where he met Mary (Tighe), his wife of 50 years. He showed his courageous nature early on, being the first Italian marrying into an all Irish family, holding his own against Marys five brothers. They began their married life in Brooklyn, eventually moving to Rockland County and then the Bronx. In 1977, they made a leap of faith and moved to Pembroke, with their two sons: Daniel John (wife Deborah) of Walpole and Paul Michael (wife Nicole) of Middletown, NJ. They soon welcomed their daughter Jeanine Mary of Holbrook. John also leaves his beloved grandchildren Ciara and Cameron of Middletown. He was never prouder than when he spoke about the accomplishments of his children and his grandchildren. In addition to his large extended family, especially his sister Janet Mulhern of Virginia, and several nieces and nephews who spent many summers and holidays with the family, he will be sorely missed by his sports buddy Andy Prasnal and his protege Charlie Kosarick. John switched careers completely in 1980 and became an HVAC technician. He worked in the facilities management department at South Shore Hospital for 25 years. Like his father before him, he was an excellent mechanic. Some of his happiest times were spent working on his cars and puttering around his overstuffed garage. Only he knew exactly where everything was. The family saying was If John cant fix it, it cant be fixed. John was a very devoted husband, spending years taking care of his wife through her many illnesses. He always told her he loved taking her into Boston for all her appointments, because it gave him time waiting in the car, to catch up on the phone with all his sports pals. His faith meant everything to him, and he and his wife were daily communicants at St. Marys in Hanover. He loved the 10 a.m. Sunday Childrens Mass and he would get there a half hour early to get a good seat. He will be missed by all his Church buddies. He especially enjoyed the many Bible studies they attended over the years. He was close to Fr. Ted enjoying their many car trips to and from Franklin. Fr. Ted called John every day over the last few weeks of his life, encouraging him through his last days. The family is grateful for the loving care that was extended to John and also his wife during his long stay at South Shore Hospital. Everyone was wonderful, but especially the Palliative Care team (Allyson and Danielle). They were such a comfort to the family. All services are private. For an online guestbook, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 22, 2020