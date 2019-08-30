|
John Rex Funderburk of Plymouth died August 26, 2019, surrounded by family, after an extended illness. He was the beloved husband of Jane (McBain) Funderburk; loving father of Anne Gotfredson and husband Bill of Jamaica Plain, and Kathryn Funderburk of Weymouth; dear brother of Ralph Funderburk and wife Cathy of Raleigh, N.C., and the late Dan Funderburk and wife Tricia of Baltimore, Md. In addition to his brother Dan, he was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Ray Funderburk of Raleigh, N.C. Rex will be sadly missed by a large extended family and many friends, including fellow members of the Massachusetts Electrical Contractors Association and the Plymouth Old Colony Club. Rex graduated from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, N.C. He earned a BA at UNC Chapel Hill, and an MBA from UMass-Dartmouth. Rex was the president and founder of J & R Energy Services, Inc. (formerly known as J & R Industrial Wiring), and a founding partner of Plimoth Bay Controls, Inc. He was a passionate spokesman for the electrical contracting industry, serving two terms as President of the Massachusetts Electrical Contractors Association, as well as on the Mass. Code Advisory Committee and its Interpretation Committee. Rex was a great admirer of the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, having seen it grow and flourish as a season ticket holder since the early 1990s and later as a member of the Board. He also served as a past president of the Old Colony Club. His greatest joy, though, was making family and friends laugh and delighting in their laughter at OCC Friday dinners, family gatherings, and lunch with friends. A period of visitation will take place on September 5, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth, on September 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plymouth, immediately following the service. Donations in Rex's memory can be made to the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019