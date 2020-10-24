1/1
John R. McLeod
John R. "Bob" McLeod, of Weymouth, passed away on October 21, 2020. Born in Quincy and raised in Dorchester. Bob had lived in Weymouth for over 50 years. He worked for 30 years at IBM as a Systems Engineer and 10 years consulting. Bob enjoyed sports and especially loved baseball. He had the pleasure of coaching many teams for Weymouth Youth Baseball. Bob had a fondness for reading, golfing, and gardening. His garden drew many an admiring eye. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was their number 1 fan. Bob was also a "double eagle" graduating from both Boston College High School and Boston College. The son of the late Walter McLeod and Evelyn (McGahey) McLeod. Beloved husband of 55 years to Kathryn C. (Oglesby) McLeod. Loving father of Jeffrey S. McLeod of Waltham and Elizabeth H. Cushing and her husband, Dan of Weymouth. Brother of Rev. Frederick McLeod, S.J., of St. Louis, MO, and the late Marjorie Costello, Carol Stanley, Richard and Billy McLeod. Brother in law of Jane McLeod of Falmouth and Marjorie and Bob Morales of Plymouth. Papa to Jocelyn, Nolan, and Lucy Cushing, Alicia and Kailey McLeod. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry, 25 Columbian Street, Weymouth, MA 02190. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions please visit www.keohane.com. or please call 781-335-0045.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 24, 2020.
