John Robert Plapis of Lakeville passed away peace- fully On Thursday, September 3, 2020 with loving family by his side. John was born on February 4, 1943 in Quincy. He was the beloved son of the late John Charles and Phyllis Cosgrove Plapis. John grew up in Quincy (Adams Shore) where he loved his early adventures as a young boy fishing, clam digging and working his first job with 2-3 paper routes. After graduating from Quincy High School, he then proudly and honorably served with the Army National Guard while continuing his education at Wentworth Institute of Technology learning the drafting trade and earning a Master License as a Pipefitter. He had many interests and hobbies thru his life; especially health & fitness - his daily swimming ritual carried him thru his later years continuing good health. As a young man he enjoyed his motorcycle, skiing and adventures with hiking. He loved travel, the ocean, nature and his pets. He welcomed conversations about world politics, and topics involving science or technological breakthroughs. John was best described as a hardworking, dedicated father with a happy, positive and kind disposition. He was involved in many business ventures from real estate, dove launching to stump grinding in recent years. He is survived and loved by many; his wife Paula Plapis of Lakeville; the late Deb Plapis of Lakeville; Mother of his children Rosemary Plapis Oteri of Holbrook; Cherished by his 3 daughters, Heather Plapis Scanzio of Canton and husband Mark, Rachel Walinjom of North Quincy and husband Uriel, Jonelle Gleba of East Bridgewater and her husband Joseph; his 4 grandchildren, Nelson, Robert, Benjamin and Mark Walinjom; stepchildren Cassandra Cohn and her husband Darrell, Matthew Munro and his wife Hildegard and Ariel Munro and wife Kristen Plummer; his loving sisters Jean Campbell and husband Robert, Joan Bryon and late husband James, Karen Tucker and late husband Thomas. He will also be mourned by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and close friends. He will forever live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind. His strength and bravery thru his cancer battle was courageous and inspirational. A struggle that first began in 1998 then years later to return in 2010. However, thru all the stages of his disease John never gave up; a true hero! He will always be remembered and loved. Donations / gifts in honor or memory of John Plapis can be made to: Dana-Faber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store