|
|
John R. Powers of Humarock passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at the age of 66, after a long courageous battle with esophageal cancer. John was born in Boston on September 15, 1953 to his beloved parents the late Francis R. and Jean (Maloney) Powers. He spent his early life in Dedham and West Roxbury before moving to Humarock as a teenager. John graduated from Scituate High School in 1973 and went on to work as a Case Specialist in Plymouth Superior Court and an Assistant Clerk Magistrate in Suffolk Superior Court in 1988 until his retirement in 2007. John will be lovingly remembered for his quick wit and his movie star good looks but most of all for his kindness and his loving heart. John had an incredible talent for trivia with his photographic memory. A talented artist, he sketched and created comics and detailed caricatures. He was a longtime passionate Red Sox fan and loved the Beatles. If you heard him sing Karaoke, you would swear it was John Lennon himself. His infectious laugh could be heard across the room. John lived life to the fullest, was a friend to all and will be truly missed by his large family and countless friends. John was the beloved brother of Deborah Polcari of Marshfield, Francis R. and Michele Powers of Marshfield, Jean Powers of Marshfield, Kimberly and Stephen DeMichele of West Harwich and the late Lynn DuBois. He was the brother-in-law of Randy DuBois (Diann) and Bob McDonough of Marshfield and step brother of Katie Sheehan of Humarock and Thomas Sheehan (Jaana) of Georgetown, Maine. John is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and an uncle and many longtime dear friends. John is also predeceased by his beloved stepmother Clare P. Sheehan- Powers and brother-in-law Francis Polcari. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield. A special thank you to his friends at the South Shore Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Rockland and South Shore Hospital, South Weymouth. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alice's House, P.O. Box 681, Humarock, MA 02047. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020