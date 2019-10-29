|
|
Rev. John Stanley Estey of Quincy, peacefully slipped from the arms of his wife Sandra, into the arms of his Lord Jesus on October 3, 2019, after a five-year battle with multiple debilitating illnesses. John was born to Gerald Earl Estey and Faye Kinney Estey in Lowell, November 5, 1940. While in Lowell High school, John enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves for two years then after graduating from high school in 1959 he enlisted for four years of active duty. John was a radioman achieving the rank of Petty Officer, Second Class with experience in Morse code communication. He first served on the USS Johnston and then transferred to the USS Blandy where he served during the Cuban missile crisis. After his service in the Navy, John attended Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy, where he graduated in 1972 with a bachelor's degree in education and psychology. John taught drivers education at the Quincy Auto Driving School to help earn his way through college. Always an actively involved church member, in 1973 the Bethel Church of the Nazarene presented John with the Layman of the Year Award and in 1975 the denominational Distinguished Service Award. In 1975 the Esteys were appointed by the Church of the Nazarene as missionaries to the Kingdom of eSwatini (then Swaziland) where John taught at Manzini Nazarene High School government mandated Synoptic Gospels and Old Testament classes and also developed and implemented an evangelism program used by the 38 Nazarene schools in eSwatini. In 1982 the Esteys were transferred to Mdantsane, Ciskei, South Africa, where John served as a senior training officer in program development with the Ciskei Department of Manpower Utilization. He also served as interim district superintendent of the Ciskei District of the Church of the Nazarene. As a part of his missionary service, John was actively involved in ministering at the Ciskei/East London Tuberculosis Compound conducting ward, bedside and chapel services for the patients and staff. In 1991 he was assigned to Lebowa, South Africa, where he developed the Nazarene Technical Training Institute where local people could develop entrepreneurial skills and become self-sufficient. In recognition of his service in South Africa, John was awarded the Alumni Achievement Award by Eastern Nazarene College. In 1996 John was ordained as a Deacon in the Church of the Nazarene, and the following year he joined the staff of Eastern Nazarene College in the Adult Studies LEAD program as Educational Resource Director. In 2013 he was given a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of 15 years of service in the Division of Adult and Graduate Studies at ENC. In 2019 he was presented a 2nd Distinguished Service Award for his dedication and service to the lord and his church. He was a compassionate, tender and loving man of God who also had a great sense of humor. He lived and demonstrated love and compassion to the very end - a gift he gave unconditionally to all who knew and loved him. John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Hetrick Estey; his son, Neal, daughter-in-law, Julie and granddaughter, Savannah, who are serving in Buffelsrivier, South Africa. John was also the father of John Estey Jr. and Mark Estey who predeceased their father at age 3 and 9 respectively. On November 16, 2019, a time or reminiscing and sharing of memories will be held from 130 to 245 pm in the Metcalfe Gathering Room of the Wollaston Church of the Nazarene, 37 East Elm Ave., Quincy. followed by a memorial service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bloom (Bloomingtogether.org) a Ministry of Neal and Julie Estey in South Africa, or to Li Fraumeni Syndrome Assoc. (lfsassocation.org) which provides a wide range of support to pesons affected by Li Fraumeni Syndrome an inherited predisposition to certain types of cancer.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 29, 2019